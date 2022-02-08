A woman who alleges a city of Chicago paramedic failed to treat her concussion and instead sexually assaulted her after she hit her head in his home does not have a case for a violation of her right to due process, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to revive the claim Kylie DiDonato filed under Section 1983 of the Civil Rights Act against the city and paramedic Tim Panatera.A plaintiff must allege two “essential elements” to state a claim under Section 1983 that a state employee is …