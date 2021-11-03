A man who alleges Cicero paramedics took photos of him following what he describes as a “horrific accident” and posted them on Snapchat does not have a case for a violation of his constitutional rights, a federal judge held Tuesday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman dismissed claims in Omero Ortiz’s lawsuit accusing the paramedics and two other defendants — the town of Cicero and Metro Paramedic Services Inc. — of violating his substantive due process right to medical privacy.Paramedics Anthony …