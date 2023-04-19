A man whose middle-school aged child is transitioning from male to female over his objections failed to state a claim that his ex-wife and the school district are violating his parental rights by aiding in the transition, a federal judge held Tuesday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Lindsay C. Jenkins of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed Bryan Vesely’s lawsuit accusing Illinois School District 45 and Susan Hardek-Vesely of infringing on his 14th Amendment right to substantive due process.Quoting …