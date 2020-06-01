Parents who were blocked from questioning controversial curriculum changes at a public meeting have resolved their claims against the Hinsdale Township High School District 86 school board.

The current school board last week voted 5-1 to settle the lawsuit brought by Dr. Meta Jain Patel, Kara Kuo and Kim Notaro under the First Amendment and the Illinois Open Meetings Act.

The settlement states the school board acknowledges the plaintiffs should have been allowed to read a letter during the public comments portion of a board meeting.

The letter was from Dr. Dan Levinthal, a member of the community who had discovered a record showing the assistant superintendent spearheading the curriculum changes in District 86 had opposed similar changes proposed in another school district.

In the settlement, the board agreed to allow the plaintiffs to read the letter at a future board meeting.

The board also agreed to allow members of the public at board meetings to criticize “specific public officials or employees subject only to the well-established restrictions under the First Amendment, such as the restrictions on fighting words, true threats, obscenity or incitements to imminent violence.”

And the agreement calls for a First Amendment expert, Maryam Judar of the Citizen Advocacy Center, to conduct a training session for the board and members of the public at a board meeting.

The parties agreed that the federal court will maintain jurisdiction over the case to ensure the terms of the settlement are followed.

U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis is presiding over the case.

In February 2019, changes in the curriculum of the school district’s two high schools were announced. The board approved the changes in October.

Critics maintained the board had not communicated enough with the community before the changes were announced.

After learning the assistant superintendent had spoken against similar proposed changes in Orland School District 135, Levinthal emailed the information to the District 86 board and shared it with several parents.

Patel, Kuo and Notaro planned to read Levinthal’s letter during the public comment portion of a December 2019 school board meeting.

Patel began to speak, but was interrupted by then-Board President Nancy Pollak. Pollak maintained a district policy prohibited Patel from speaking.

Patel replied that she had the constitutional right to speak, but a district employee took the microphone from her.

Kuo and Notaro also were cut off when they tried to speak.

The district policy Pollak cited was the “civility clause,” which states that “any person appearing before the board is expected to conduct oneself with respect and civility toward others.”

The plaintiffs filed their suit in February of this year. Defendants were the school board and Pollak.

In the suit, the plaintiffs contended they did not personally attack anyone at the board meeting.

Instead, they tried in a civil manner “to point out that the public official responsible for a controversial policy change opposed it in her own home school district, which was relevant to the ongoing debate on the issue,” the plaintiffs contended.

And they alleged other individuals were allowed to make favorable comments about district personnel despite a policy “prohibiting conversations in public about individual people.”

In comments Board President Kevin Camden made before voting against the settlement agreement on Thursday, the plaintiffs contend in a news release, he “continued to show disdain and disrespect towards community members’ First Amendment right to comment, question or criticize public school officials and employees.”

Vice President Keith Chval and member Erik Held said they supported Camden’s position, but voted in favor of the agreement “to make the lawsuit go away,” according to the news release.

Citing the three board members’ “apparent misunderstanding” of free speech rights, Patel said in a statement that “it is obvious that this board is in dire need of the First Amendment education required under the terms of the settlement agreement.”

The plaintiffs are represented by Joshua Burday, Matthew V. Topic and Merrick Wayne, all of Loevy & Loevy.

“The public has a right under the First Amendment and Illinois’ Open Meetings Act to criticize public officials and this lawsuit served to uphold that critical right,” Burday said in a statement Friday.

“In light of their behavior at last night’s public meeting, it’s shocking that public officials would show such contempt for the constitutional rights and laws such as the Open Meetings Act that they’re bound to uphold.”

The school board and Pollak are represented by Babak Bakhtiari of Hodges Loizzi Eisenhammer Rodick & Kohn LLP in Arlington Heights.

“The district does not have any comment about the settlement beyond what is included in the agreement and was said during last night’s board meeting,” District 86 spokesman Chris Jasculca said in an email Friday.

The case is Dr. Meeta Jain Patel, et al., v. Board of Education of Hinsdale Township High School District 86, et al., No. 20 C 893.