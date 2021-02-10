A mother, father and son who sustained injuries when a tractor trailer rear-ended their vehicle on the highway has settled their lawsuit for more than $24.5 million.The parties filed a joint order to dismiss the case on Jan. 26, and U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso did so the following day, according to court records.On Aug. 19, 2018, Jorge Montes was driving east on Interstate 88 with his son, Claudio, and wife, Hilda, as passengers. Daniel Bulthuis was employed by MCT Transportation LLC as a truck driver and was …