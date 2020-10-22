A federal judge ruled Monday that a fired Chicago Park District employee can move forward with parts of his lawsuit against his former employer.U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin found former Park District employee Stanley Rankin’s complaints sufficiently alleged violations of his civil rights under sections 1981 and 1983 and a violation of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act. Durkin dismissed without prejudice counts alleging Title VII race discrimination, retaliation, breach of contract and disability …