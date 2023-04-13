The government is entitled to collect a tax on property. Even though property tax is not popular and there are certainly disputes over how that money is used, it is a legitimate form of taxation and is not a controversial proposition.But if a property owner fails to pay taxes and the government forecloses on the property, should the government be able to keep not only the amount owed in taxes, penalties and interest, but the entire value of the sale of the property, too?That is the issue to be addressed when the U.S …