An Illinois man must face a complaint seeking financial and medical support for a child shown by DNA tests not to be his offspring, a state appeals court held.The 4th District Illinois Appellate Court revived the child support complaint the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services filed against Mario Robinson seven years after a former girlfriend gave birth to the child.The court rejected Robinson’s argument that he is not bound by a voluntary paternity affidavit, or VPA, he signed under Iowa law the day …