KENOSHA, Wis. — The first man killed by Kyle Rittenhouse on the streets of Kenosha was shot at close range of just a few feet and had soot injuries that could indicate he had his hand over the barrel of Rittenhouse’s rifle, a pathologist testified Tuesday as the prosecution completed its side of the case.But it was unclear from video footage whether Joseph Rosenbaum was grabbing for Rittenhouse’s gun or trying to swat it away, said the witness, Dr. Doug Kelley, a forensic pathologist with the Milwaukee …