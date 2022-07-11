An Indiana University hospital did not violate a law prohibiting patient dumping when it sent a woman suffering from severe abdominal pain to another facility to have dying portions of her intestines removed, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit of Appeals declined to revive the lawsuit Jody Martindale’s husband filed against Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital under the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act following his wife’s death.IU Health transferred Martindale to Community …