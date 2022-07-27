Though declining to adopt the apex deposition doctrine, the Indiana Supreme Court recently created a framework within its current discovery rules that can be used to protect high-ranking executives from depositions upon a proper showing.No Illinois court of review has addressed the doctrine, but the decision of the Indiana high court in NCAA v. Finnerty, No. 20A-CT-1069, is instructive for Illinois practitioners as the discovery rules are similar and the concerns expressed by the court apply equally irrespective of …