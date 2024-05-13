Former 11th Ward Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson, who was convicted of filing false tax returns, should be suspended from practicing law for three years, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission review board.Thompson, the nephew of former Mayor Richard M. Daley, was charged with committing criminal acts that reflect adversely on his honesty, trustworthiness and fitness as an attorney and with engaging in dishonesty, fraud, deceit and misrepresentations in violation of the Illinois Rules of …