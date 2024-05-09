Three recent Illinois Appellate Court cases, in two areas of the law, are important for civil practitioners to be aware of in order to ensure compliance with the law.In Jordan v. Macedo, 2024 IL App (1st) 230079, a decision which was originally unpublished, the court’s majority held that a plaintiff who does not seek costs at a mandatory court-annexed arbitration cannot seek costs before the circuit court at the award phase where the arbitration award was not rejected. However, the court held that the plaintiff could seek …