One of Oceania’s principal techniques to control the population is the redefinition of words and the creation of a new language, Newspeak. The drama of “1984” is an illustration of Orwell’s broader point made in “Politics and the English Language” in which he wrote, “But if thought corrupts language, language can also corrupt thought.” And that is the lens through which one should read and understand the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision in Greenberg v. Lehocky, 2023 WL 5539272 (3rd Cir. Aug. 29), in which the …