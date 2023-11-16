Nary a term of the U.S. Supreme Court goes by without substantial decisions in the area of arbitration. The last two terms have seen, among several other decisions, Coinbase, Inc. v. Bielski, 143 S.Ct. 1915 (2023) (holding that a district court must enter a stay while there is a pending appeal under 9 U.S.C. Sec. 16(a) on the issue of arbitrability), and Viking River Cruises, Inc. v. Moriana, 142 S.Ct. 1906 (2022) (holding that the Federal Arbitration Act preempts California law that invalidates contractual waivers of …