Whether you believe artificial intelligence will lead to a Skynet-type doomsday like Eliezer Yudkowsky or that it will save humanity like Marc Andreessen, the discussion of artificial intelligence and its impact is certainly having a moment. Long has there been discussion that certain tasks performed by lawyers such as contract review, legal research, and memorandum drafting will be soon done by AI and it will be done cheaper, faster and better (that is of course once AI stops making up cases that do not exist). Whether …