The recent release of the American Tort Reform Association’s 2023-24 Judicial Hellholes report paints bleak picture for defendants litigating in Cook County, in which it was ranked No. 3.The report’s executive summary describes Cook County thusly: “Lawsuits brought under the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act bog down Illinois businesses and a new wave of no injury lawsuits is on the horizon. Food and beverage litigation floods the county’s dockets and liability-expanding legislation only worsens the problem …