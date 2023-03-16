As the Illinois legislative session grinds on, an important deadline passed on Friday with both House and Senate bills needing to be approved by the committees in their house of origin. While that does not mean a bill is dead, for it to be considered further during the spring legislative session, its deadline must be extended, or its language must be added by amendment to a different bill. As a consequence, the number of bills on the table has been substantially reduced.One of the bills on the table, SB 1748, which was …