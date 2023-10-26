Highlighting substantial failings in recent changes to two critical aspects of the Code of Civil Procedure are one decision from the Illinois Supreme Court, including the dissent, and one record verdict from McHenry County, which is currently the subject of a post-trial motion.In Givens v. City of Chicago, 2023 IL 127837, the Supreme Court unanimously held the felony murder convictions of LeLand Dudley and John Givens in the death of their alleged accomplice David Strong did not collaterally estop them from pursuing tort …