Attention-grabbing headlines of so-called nuclear verdicts are everywhere. There is obvious benefit to the individual plaintiffs’ attorney who obtains such a verdict to publicize it. But there is also benefit to the plaintiffs’ bar as a whole as to the value of similar cases that can be used to extract hefty settlements from defendants.In contrast, few defense verdicts of note reach our eyes and ears both because defendants are not as often taking high-value cases to trial for fear of being assessed a substantial verdict …