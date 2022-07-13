It is no surprise that with the imposition of time standards from the Illinois Supreme Court, the Law Division Motion Section of the Circuit Court of Cook County has issued new case management orders that substantially reduce the time that parties have to prepare a case for trial certification. However, without new tools to go with the new standards, it will be difficult to comply with the deadlines in the orders from July 6.After the initial shutdown of the pandemic, a previous round of case management orders was issued …