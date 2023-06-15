Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning. — Winston ChurchillFollowing the oral argument earlier this month in Cotton v. Coccaro, 2023 IL App (1st) 220788, it was no surprise that Public Act 102-6, which amended 735 ILCS 5/2-1303(c) to allow prejudgment interest in personal injury and wrongful death cases, would be found constitutional.But unlike when Churchill uttered his words in victory, this is a loss for defendants. Even so, it comes as we are …