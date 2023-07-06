The most significant civil procedure decision of the recently completed term of the U.S. Supreme Court is Mallory v. Norfolk Southern Railway Co.The court held that in accord with its precedent in Pennsylvania Fire Ins. Co. of Philadelphia v. Gold Issue Mining & Milling Co., 243 U.S. 93 (1917), Pennsylvania’s consent-by-registration statute did not offend due process by subjecting a Virginia defendant with its principal place of business in Virginia to personal jurisdiction in Pennsylvania state court in a suit brought …