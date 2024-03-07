“Should the crime-fraud exception to the attorney-client privilege potentially extend to alleged defamatory conduct by attorneys? … We hold that considering defamatory conduct as a basis for applying the crime-fraud exception compromises both the privilege and the exception and reverse.”Following that audacious pronouncement at the outset of the recent decision in MacDonald v. Wagenmaker, 2024 IL App (1st) 230089, the oral argument for which was discussed in this space on Feb. 8, the reasoning that follows is a full …