Few aspects of litigation are more important, yet taken largely for granted, than an accurate record. Court reporters and the work they do are fundamental as parties, counsel, trial courts and courts of review rely on the veracity of the record.In that regard, an issue that will be of some import in the next legislative session is the sunsetting of the Illinois Shorthand Court Reporters Act of 1984, 225 ILCS 415/1 et seq.In anticipation of that circumstance and in an effort to contend with a claimed crisis in court …