After three years one is allowed to change one’s mind.And that is exactly what I have done.At the beginning of the pandemic, I had been overjoyed to not be required to go to the office, as I had long sought to work remotely. Within a week of the first lockdown, I had an entire office set up at home. Deliveries from Amazon — desk, extra monitor, external keyboard, external mouse and other necessities — arrived. It was a pleasure.When Zoom court appearances began for the Chancery Division in July 2020, I went back to the …