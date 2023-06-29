Rarely is an appellate court justice so frank in the assessment of the way a trial was conducted as was Justice Terrence J. Lavin of the Illinois Appellate Court, 1st District, in the oral argument recently heard in Browning v. Advocate Health & Hospital Corp., No. 1-22-1430. Lavin asked of counsel for the defendant-appellant the following:“I have never seen a single case that was tried like this. With cut and paste use of discovery depositions by actors, delivered by actors. And then the defense has no chance to cross …