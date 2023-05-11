In law school, the professor gives students facts and asks them to identify and analyze the issues. Yet, investigation and discovery is at the heart of much of civil litigation, and not a minute is spent on that in law school. In real life, finding the facts, through written discovery, subpoenas, FOIA requests, depositions and other formal and informal means, often is the difference between winning and losing a case.In many cases, plaintiffs have an advantage as they can do pre-suit discovery that allows them to gather …