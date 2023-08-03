The amendments to Federal Rule of Evidence 702, discussed in this space on Dec. 8, 2021, have been adopted and become effective Dec. 1. But given the state of the peer review process and the practice of institutionalized “science,” more is needed.The rule is amended to require that the proponent of the evidence demonstrate to the court that it is “more likely than not” that the testimony will aid the trier of fact, is based on sufficient facts or data, is the product of reliable principles and methods, and — and this is a …