Two arguments this past week before the Illinois Appellate Court dealt with the Frye standard for admissibility of expert testimony. While these cases may result in admission of the testimony despite its apparent unreliability, the cases only further illustrate the fallibility of a standard that should be abandoned, as articulated in this space on Dec. 8, 2021.In Molitor v. BNSF Railway Company, No. 1-21-1486, the Illinois Appellate Court, 1st District, heard oral argument in a Federal Employers’ Liability Act case arising …