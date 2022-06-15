It is not often that a decision of the Supreme Court of the United States might have an impact on tort litigation. And while, for the reasons discussed below, the decision in Gallardo v. Marstiller, No. 20-1263, is not likely to affect cases in Illinois, the decision is worth noting and a reminder to both plaintiffs’ and defense counsel in dealing with Medicaid liens in particular, but also other liens and other interests, in the resolution of cases and payment of judgments.In a 7-2 decision, the high court held that the …