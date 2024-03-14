Illinois trial lawyers should pay attention to two Illinois Appellate Court decisions issued March 8 regarding the proper manner to handle questions from the jury.The cases are Edson v. Horwich¸ 2024 IL App (1st) 221877-U, and Galich v. Advocate Health and Hospital Corp., 2024 IL App (1st) 230134, and both were issued by a 1st District panel comprising Justices Carl Anthony Walker, Michael B. Hyman and Sanjay T. Tailor.These decisions make clear that the trial court should directly address questions posed by the jury …