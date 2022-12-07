The Illinois Supreme Court issued dispositions on petitions for leave to appeal on Nov. 30, and in addition to granting review of several important civil cases, the state high court denied dozens of others, some of which leave in place decisions of the Illinois Appellate Court that are of some significance.Building on hearing Duniver v. Clark Materials Handling Co., No. 128141, the court accepted Muhammad v. Abbott Laboratories, Inc., No. 128841, another case to consider application of the judicial estoppel doctrine. In …