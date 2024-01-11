Appellate court decisions are written for the court by individual justices and are the opinion of the court. In Illinois, that means that opinions of Illinois Appellate Court justices are the opinion for the entire state, because unlike the federal system, Illinois has one appellate court.That said, last Friday, 1st District Justice Sanjay T. Tailor wrote two opinions of some consequence that appear to be of first impression: Taylor v. City of Chicago, 2024 IL App (1st) 221232, and Solorzano v. Magnani, 2024 IL App (1st …