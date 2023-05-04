With a slew of recent issues of interest and in a week without a singular substantial development, we address a number of topics.As the legislative session in Springfield nears an end and as the principal bill of focus for civil litigators, SB 1748, discussed in this space on March 16 and April 27, appears to be headed for an amendment and passage thereafter, there are some other bills that are of note. Coming into the session, it was believed, and discussed here on Oct. 19, 2022 and Feb. 16, that with the impending sunset …