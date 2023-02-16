With increased supermajorities in both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly, the Democratic Party and its allies in labor and the trial bar have proposed a slew of new proposals, with rumors of many more on the way.Though not a new proposal, but one that has gained some attention, is a bill to amend the Wrongful Death Act to permit punitive damages. Sponsored by Rep. La Shawn Ford, HB 35 would amend 740 ILCS 180/1. A plaintiff seeking punitive damages would still be subject to the required showing under 735 ILCS 5/2 …