The Illinois Supreme Court issued its disposition on petitions for leave to appeal on March 29. The four civil cases that were granted were discussed in an article on March 30, and I will focus on the important legal malpractice and employment law cases that were denied.The court denied leave to appeal in Filipowski v. Morgan, Lewis and Bockius, LLP, 2022 IL App (1st) 211352-U, in which the appellate court affirmed the grant of summary judgment to the defendant law firm on statute of limitations grounds related to alleged …