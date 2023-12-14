Though the highlight of the recent work of the Illinois Supreme Court was the number of decisions and the grant of several petitions for leave to appeal, as always, the PLA denials should not be overlooked.As discussed in this space on July 6, Larson v. Illinois Central School, LLC, 2023 IL App (3d) 220360, is an important case on forum non conveniens following the decision in Mallory v. Norfolk Southern Railway Co., 600 U.S. 122 (2023).The Larson court held that the circuit court abused its discretion in denying the …