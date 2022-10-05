The end of summer disposition of petitions for leave to appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court typically yields a large volume as the court has to clean out petitions that accumulated over the summer. The list from last week was no different in the sheer size, but denials were far more interesting, and the appellate court cases left standing may have a broader impact than the PLAs granted.As a result, we will start with the denials.Perhaps the most important denial was in McCarthy v. Union Pacific Railroad Co., discussed …