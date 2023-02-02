The quarterly column in this space on the Illinois Supreme Court’s rulings on petitions for leave to appeal is here. On Jan. 25, the state high court allowed 12 petitions and denied multiple more.Leading the way on the grants from the civil defense perspective are two insurance coverage cases, Galarza v. Direct Auto Insurance Company, 2022 IL App (1st) 211595, and Acuity v. M/I Homes of Chicago, LLC, 2022 IL App (1st) 220023.In Galarza, the court will decide whether a personal automobile insurer must provide uninsured …