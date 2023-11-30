The purpose of procedural rules is to create a fair system in which justice can be administered. Within that system there can be some draconian results, such as when a complaint, counterclaim for contribution, motion to reconsider or post-trial motion is not filed by the deadline.The statute of limitations also serves important policy goals of precluding stale claims where witnesses’ memories have faded and documents lost, and balances those interests against the time needed for a plaintiff to investigate their claim and …