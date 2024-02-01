The Illinois Supreme Court issued its most recent (almost) quarterly rulings on petitions for leave to appeal on Jan. 24. Of the hundreds of petitions ruled upon, only a handful of civil cases were granted, including Zurich American Insurance Company v. Infrastructure Engineering, Inc., 2023 IL App (1st) 230147 (concerning subrogation rights of a city against a subcontractor with whom it did not directly contract), Glorioso v. Sun-Times Media Holdings, LLC, 2023 IL App (1st) 211526 (a defamation case involving the Citizens …