Aside from granting Jussie Smollett’s petition for leave to appeal on March 27, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled on a wide range of petitions for leave to appeal that will have much broader impact.Following the ruling in Doe v. Burke Wise Morrissey & Kaveny, LLC, 2023 IL 129097, the court will hear another case involving the Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Confidentiality Act.In Lavery v. Dep’t of Financial and Professional Regulation, 2023 IL App (1st) 220900, the court will consider whether a …