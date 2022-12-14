With the retirement of Justice Anne M. Burke, the installation of Justice Joy V. Cunningham, Justice Mary K. O’Brien and Justice Elizabeth M. Rochford, the Illinois Supreme Court has shifted significantly and now has five Democratic members. The redrawing of the state judicial districts had the impact the General Assembly desired in shifting the power of the court to a supermajority.Before that shift however, and in order to conclude the bulk of the cases heard by the now former justices, the court issued 18 opinions …