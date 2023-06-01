Just like the Supreme Court of the United States, the Illinois Supreme Court has a merits docket; an orders docket, including rulings on petitions for leave to appeal, and a “shadow docket.” The state high court has been active on all three of late.On the merits docket, the court reversed the circuit court and Illinois Appellate Court, 4th District, and held in Cleeton v. SIU Healthcare, Inc., 2023 IL 128651, that a 735 ILCS 5/2-622 affidavit of merit was sufficient to satisfy the “probable cause&rdquo …