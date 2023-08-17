By the failure of the plaintiffs in Caulkins v. Pritzker, 2023 IL 129453, to cross-appeal on the finding of the trial court that the enrolled bill doctrine applied and the failure of the General Assembly to follow the three-readings requirement of the Illinois Constitution didn’t matter, the legislative branch’s continued procedural antics live another day.The majority opinion in the landmark case deciding that certain gun restrictions were valid under the Illinois Constitution, the Illinois Supreme Court held that the …