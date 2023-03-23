“Procedure is power.” That was what another lawyer recently told me, quoting the teachings of a civil procedure professor.And the professor is right. Like being able to pick the ground upon which a battle will be fought, an advantage sought by many great generals through history, procedure is more than tactics. It is often the ground upon which a battle within a wider dispute will be waged.This past week gave us a helpful pair of examples that provide a powerful juxtaposition of the problems with the enrolled bill …