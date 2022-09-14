Following the discussion of a group of insurance coverage decisions in this space on Aug. 24, yet more have been issued, the exposition of which is helpful to civil litigators.In West Bend Mutual Ins. Co. v. TRRS Corporation, 2022 IL App (2d) 210506, the court reversed the grant of summary judgment in favor of the insurer on a notice of workers’ compensation injury in which the policy required notice “at once.”Applying the factors laid out by the Illinois Supreme Court in Country Mutual Insurance Co. v. Livorsi Marine, Inc …