In what can only be called a spasm, the Illinois Appellate Court and the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals have issued opinions related to insurance coverage disputes on a range of issues that impact this important area of civil practice.These decisions are in addition to the Valdez v. Illinois Casualty Company decision discussed in this space on Aug. 10.Reaffirming a fundamental principle of Illinois insurance law, the appellate court in Owners Ins. Co. v. Don McCue Chevrolet, Inc., 2022 IL App (2nd) 210634, reversed the …