As if its advocacy in the General Assembly for every proposal of the plaintiffs’ bar was not enough to dissuade civil defense lawyers that the Illinois State Bar Association is not aligned with their interests, the ISBA has now made a proposal to the Illinois Supreme Court Rules Committee adverse to the interests of all Illinois lawyers.The ISBA has submitted a proposal to amend Illinois Rule of Professional Conduct 8.4(j) that would largely adopt the American Bar Association’s Model Rule of Professional Conduct 8.4(g …